Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > James Corden > Corden contemplates what a Saturday Super Bowl might mean

Corden contemplates what a Saturday Super Bowl might mean

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Super Bowl food, a day change and gambling: the comics tackle it in Best of Late Night
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday [Video]More than 40% of Americans think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday

It's official. Americans do not look forward to Mondays - especially after big events. A poll of 2,000 full-time office workers found that the majority of Americans said Mondays are their least..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Teen gets 35,000 people to sign to petition to fix the worst part of the Super Bowl [Video]Teen gets 35,000 people to sign to petition to fix the worst part of the Super Bowl

16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri is tired of watching the Super Bowl on a school night. So, he has started a petition to move next years NFL championship to Saturday. Ruggeri says that a Saturday game will..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The first trailer for Lady Gaga and Shangela’s Super Bowl spectacular says loud and clear: Gay rights

The first trailer for the performance of pop queen Lady Gaga and RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Shangela at Super Saturday Night has dropped and, well, you know...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

usatodayopinion

USA TODAY Opinion Should the Super Bowl be held on Saturday? #JamesCorden's not sure. But he has a few thoughts. Find out what they a… https://t.co/IUwcAUBFUy 22 hours ago

CindyAl97170037

Cindy Allen Corden contemplates what a Saturday Super Bowl might mean https://t.co/Lib0hOcijN https://t.co/M33zmF0Ba8 23 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Corden contemplates what a Saturday Super Bowl might mean https://t.co/TeOBcGq5lx https://t.co/TAzyscc9x6 23 hours ago

azcopinions

azcentral opinions Super Bowl food, a day change and gambling: the comics tackle it in Best of Late Night https://t.co/DMc5o9QmUB 1 day ago

Dogmommaz3

Nancy Stinson Corden contemplates what a Saturday Super Bowl might mean https://t.co/4PPsslr4Hu via @USATODAY 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.