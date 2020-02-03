First Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island

John Doee RT @7NewsPerth: On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quarantine - w… 31 minutes ago Nala RT @7NewsAustralia: On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quarantine… 2 hours ago 7NEWS Cairns On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/lLgA9OwGWw 2 hours ago 7NEWS Sydney On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/J391kfasak 2 hours ago 7NEWS Brisbane On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/z6b3V3CDET 2 hours ago 7NEWS Australia On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/qFwcVFCwRp 2 hours ago 7NEWS Townsville On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/LIjKTcZzi2 2 hours ago 7NEWS Canberra On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/duTtKZZ8Qr 2 hours ago