First Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The first Australians evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, have touched down on Christmas Island.
News video: Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island

Australian Wuhan evacuees land on Christmas Island 00:52

 Australians evacuated from China's Wuhan city arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island on Tuesday (February 4), where they will be quarantined to prevent the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus.

Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak [Video]Taiwan's three effective responses to Wuhan virus outbreak

TAIWAN — Taiwan has drawn from lessons learned during the SARS epidemic to mount an effective and immediate response to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, using three major steps. According to a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Australians from Wuhan arrive at quarantine [Video]Australians from Wuhan arrive at quarantine

Australians evacuated out of Wuhan on Monday have arrived at Christmas Island, where they will live in quarantine for two weeks. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published


Plane carrying first Australian coronavirus evacuees touches down on Christmas Island

Plane transporting Australian coronavirus evacuees from China has arrived on Christmas Island. Elderly passengers and young children were seen getting off the...
SBS Also reported by •Reuters IndiaThe AgeSydney Morning HeraldReutersBBC News

More evacuees to reach Christmas Island, as 14th Australian case of coronavirus confirmed

A second group of 35 stranded Australians is expected to land on Christmas Island after flying out of Wuhan.
SBS Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

JohnDoe59820769

John Doee RT @7NewsPerth: On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quarantine - w… 31 minutes ago

nalalandoz

Nala RT @7NewsAustralia: On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quarantine… 2 hours ago

7NewsCairns

7NEWS Cairns On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/lLgA9OwGWw 2 hours ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/J391kfasak 2 hours ago

7NewsBrisbane

7NEWS Brisbane On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/z6b3V3CDET 2 hours ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/qFwcVFCwRp 2 hours ago

7NewsTownsville

7NEWS Townsville On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/LIjKTcZzi2 2 hours ago

7NewsCanberra

7NEWS Canberra On Christmas Island, the first group of Australian evacuees from Wuhan has reached the halfway mark of their quaran… https://t.co/duTtKZZ8Qr 2 hours ago

