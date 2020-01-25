Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host



Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:26Published 4 days ago Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:20Published 2 weeks ago

Chinese scientists say a scaly anteater could be coronavirus host: report Scientists in China believe the pangolin, a type of scaly anteater, could be a possible host for the coronavirus that has killed over 636 people and infected...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago



Endangered pangolin identified as potential coronavirus host The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China, Chinese scientists said Friday.

CTV News 3 hours ago



