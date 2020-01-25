Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Asia > Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Chinese scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus hostThe deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the only scaly mammals, which are prized in Asia for food and medicine, Chinese researchers said. The pangolin is one of Asia's most trafficked...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published

Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus crisis haunts China: We axplain the symptoms and prevention | Oneindia News

CORONAVIRUS- ONE MORE VIRUS ADDED TO THE DREADED LIST OF AGENTS OF INFECTION..IT IS ALSO KNOWN AS THE WUHAN VIRUS AND HAS LEFT THE SCIENTISTS BAFFLED AND THE CHINESE TOO TERRIFIED AS THE NUMBER OF..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese scientists say a scaly anteater could be coronavirus host: report

Scientists in China believe the pangolin, a type of scaly anteater, could be a possible host for the coronavirus that has killed over 636 people and infected...
FOXNews.com

Endangered pangolin identified as potential coronavirus host

The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China, Chinese scientists said Friday.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.