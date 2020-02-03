Global  

President Donald Trump's budget reflects campaign priorities such as immigration, defense spending

USATODAY.com Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
The budget President Donald Trump will deliver to Congress reads more like a 2020 campaign document than a spending proposal that can win approval.
Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer

Trump ousts WH staffer Vindman who testified against him -lawyer 01:51

 The Trump administration on Friday removed Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the White House's top Ukraine expert after he provided damaging testimony about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman's lawyer said. Jillian Kitchener has more.

President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his latest budget, a $4.8 trillion proposal. According to Business Insider, he will ask Congress for $2 billion for the border wall. Additionally, Trump..

Team Trump's 'Keep Iowa Great' plane photo is getting mocked

Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, tried to throw shade at Democrats with a photo of Team Trump...
Factbox: Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial launch a second day of defense arguments on Monday as the proceedings on whether...
