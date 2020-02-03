Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April, for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday. The fancy, black-tie dinner — a diplomatic tool often reserved for America’s staunchest allies — is part of a state visit […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Not On Voting Ballot Donald Trump's presidential campaign has not yet turned in paperwork for the republican nominee to be listed on the Mississippi ballot this November. The secretary of state's office state there's a.. Credit: WXXVPublished 4 hours ago US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know US President Donald Trump will be on a two day visit to India from February 24th. The President will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:17Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Melania Trump to start raising campaign cash for her husband The first lady is listed as the host of a March 18 fundraiser at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and also for a March 25 event in Beverly Hills.

Politico 1 week ago



Trump, first lady will travel to India in late February WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, the White House...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this