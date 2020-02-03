Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain

Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain

Seattle Times Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April, for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday. The fancy, black-tie dinner — a diplomatic tool often reserved for America’s staunchest allies — is part of a state visit […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Not On Voting Ballot [Video]Trump Not On Voting Ballot

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has not yet turned in paperwork for the republican nominee to be listed on the Mississippi ballot this November. The secretary of state's office state there's a..

Credit: WXXVPublished

US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know [Video]US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb 24: All there is to know

US President Donald Trump will be on a two day visit to India from February 24th. The President will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Melania Trump to start raising campaign cash for her husband

The first lady is listed as the host of a March 18 fundraiser at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and also for a March 25 event in Beverly Hills.
Politico

Trump, first lady will travel to India in late February

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25 and travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, the White House...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.