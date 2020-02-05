Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ohio State University > Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

Two Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Two Ohio State football players have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the sexual assault of a woman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KIFI ABC Idaho Falls, ID - Published < > Embed
News video: Broncos talk Cougars, defending the blue

Broncos talk Cougars, defending the blue

 Boise State players Brett Rypien and Tanner Vallejo talked Monday about the upcoming game against Washington State. With two-straight losses on the famous blue turf, the Broncos players say they want to get back to defending the blue.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping [Video]2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm [Video]University of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to stay at the helm

Cincinnati Bearcats football coach Luke Fickell will stay put after interviewing for a job at Michigan State.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hearing for suspect accused of making football game threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the first hearing in Ohio for a man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and...
Seattle Times

National Signing Day: Two of Delaware's top football players excited to go to DSU

Football players and other high school athletes from around Delaware make their college choices official by signing National Letters of Intent.  
Delawareonline


Tweets about this

kegger_57

Dylan McKeage RT @TheAustinCulver: Two Ohio State football players were just convicted of kidnapping & rape of a young women. I keep my opinion off of… 1 minute ago

KymLucas1

Kym Lucas RT @NBCNews: 2 Ohio State football players have been charged with kidnapping and rape, according to arrest warrants filed in court on Tuesd… 2 minutes ago

TheLantern

The Lantern Riep and Wint are currently being held at the Franklin County Correctional Center on charges of rape and kidnapping… https://t.co/ePmCR2WDSS 2 minutes ago

NoNonsenseSport

No Nonsense Sports RT @si_ncaafb: Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping Tuesday https://t.co/hPXMV01TiG 2 minutes ago

700wlw

700WLW Two Ohio State Football players, one from the Tri-State, are now facing charges of rape and kidnapping. https://t.co/Mn4Rtn4SRg 2 minutes ago

GenerationXqb

The GenX Quarterback If this happened at PSU it would be front page news, labeled a Culture Problem, program sanctioned for the next dec… https://t.co/O30b8wT7t3 2 minutes ago

billylbob

Billylbob RT @ESPNCFB: Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint both face charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from an alleged incide… 3 minutes ago

WDTN

WDTN Two Ohio State University football players have been officially charged in connection with the alleged rape of a wo… https://t.co/JYutK3oT3P 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.