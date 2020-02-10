Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amy Klobuchar > Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire, finishing just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, who came in third, showed surprisingly strong momentum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes 00:54

 Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers [Video]New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause [Video]New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders walks out and takes the stage to applause

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A victory, a caution: Takeaways from New Hampshire’s primary

New Hampshire Democrats gave Bernie Sanders a win, but also a warning. Sanders’ durability, based both on his 2016 campaign and the first two contests this...
Seattle Times

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC NewsWorldNewsNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

licase47

Eleo Victoria RT @raybae689: Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/p2zLlEE80U https://t.co/… 21 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Amy Klobuchar’s surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/bvrGz41mD6 https://t.co/YxsWvHKwuH 43 minutes ago

drseid

Dale Seidenschwarz RT @Libertea2012: Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/UydA4UMEwX 52 minutes ago

USATODAYHero

USA TODAY Hero Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary. By @RebeccaMorin https://t.co/W42shxZ9Bp 58 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Amy Klobuchar’s surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/riiSLzAXMT https://t.co/wwTybh8QCQ 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary https://t.co/p2zLlEE80U https://t.co/Hg0aK03PDD 1 hour ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire, finishing just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, who came in third, showed sur… 1 hour ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire, finishing just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, who came in third, sh… https://t.co/LQ0qaqOGoa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.