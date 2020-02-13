Global  

Senate votes to limit Trump’s military authority in Iran

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Some Republicans join Democrats in rebuking US president over operation to kill Soleimani
Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers [Video]Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.

War Powers Resolution Passes Senate With Bipartisan Support [Video]War Powers Resolution Passes Senate With Bipartisan Support

President Trump would have to seek congressional approval to take nondefensive military action against Iran.

Senate votes to limit Trump's war powers on Iran, presidential veto expected

The Republican-dominated US Senate voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to launch military action on Iran, with eight GOP members joining...
France 24

US Senate votes to curb Trump's war powers on Iran

The war powers resolution bans President Trump from attacking Iran without congressional approval.
BBC News

