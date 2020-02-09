Coronavirus inflicts growing toll on China's health workers
Friday, 14 February 2020 () A new coronavirus has taken a growing toll of Chinese health workers on the front line of the fight to stop it, a top official said on Friday, as authorities reported more than 5,000 new cases, including more than 120 deaths.
The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26 countries...
In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until March 16. According to Reuters, schools also told overseas students studying in the city there was..