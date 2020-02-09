Global  

Coronavirus inflicts growing toll on China's health workers

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A new coronavirus has taken a growing toll of Chinese health workers on the front line of the fight to stop it, a top official said on Friday, as authorities reported more than 5,000 new cases, including more than 120 deaths.
