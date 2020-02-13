Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris arrested after video shows him lifting police officer over head

Cossy WA tush RT @ABC: Eastern Kentucky University linebacker arrested after lifting police officer over his head, causing them both to fall to the groun… 52 seconds ago NFLCSFacts RT @ConcernedMom9: "... in a press release about EKU's Signing Day class last week, head coach Walt Wells said of Harris, 'He brings size,… 2 minutes ago WantBiggerHammer RT @ChicagoPD19: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYERBODY SLAMS COP DURING ARREST... Insane Police Video #RT with your #Opinion #Follow @ChicagoPD19… 4 minutes ago Larry Day RT @PatrickHussion: A Grove City Police officer was not injured after being body-slammed by an Eastern Kentucky Univ. football player durin… 10 minutes ago Jay RT @TMZ: College Football Player Bodyslams Cop During Arrest, Insane Police Video https://t.co/xSu5EvyjCg 11 minutes ago