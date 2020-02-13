Global  

Eastern Kentucky LB Michael Harris arrested after video shows him lifting police officer over head

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Eastern Kentucky linebacker Michael Harris can be seen lifting a police officer over his head in a struggle. The former Auburn Tiger was arrested.
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
News video: EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

EKU football player accused of slamming officer to the ground

 EKU football player Michael Harris is accused of slamming a police officer to the ground during his arrest in Grove City, Ohio. The incident was captured on a police car's dash camera.

