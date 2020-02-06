Edie Falco talks new show ‘Tommy’ and staying close to home

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — In her role in the news CBS drama “Tommy,” actress Edie Falco plays the first female chief of police in Los Angeles, but the native New Yorker found a way to shoot the show in her hometown. The Emmy-award winning actress known best for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Nurse […] 👓 View full article

