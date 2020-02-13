Global  

Bryant named Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, three weeks after death

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Three weeks after Kobe Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash, the global sports icon was named a finalist to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Kobe Bryant is on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame list of finalists three weeks after his death.
Kobe Bryant is on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame list of finalists, just three weeks after the sports icon died in a helicopter crash alongside...
