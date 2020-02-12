Global  

Kremlin says U.S. allegations Russia is working to re-elect Trump are false

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020
The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances are false and the result of paranoia.
Russia denies backing Trump re-election, critics express alarm

The Kremlin on Friday denied Russia was interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances following...
Reuters


