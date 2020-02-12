Kremlin says U.S. allegations Russia is working to re-elect Trump are false
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances are false and the result of paranoia.
