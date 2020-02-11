Global  

Man tied to former Rep. Katie Hill's campaign arrested for hacking website of opponent in 2018

Friday, 21 February 2020
Arthur Dam is married to someone who worked for former Rep. Katie Hill, according to a criminal complaint. The victim was opponent Bryan Caforio.
Katie Hill | The 2020 MAKERS Conference [Video]Katie Hill | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Katie Hill, Former Member of Congress & Advocate, sits down with Lydia Polgreen to discuss the call to action for women and millennials that this moment requires and what's next in her career.

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 12:43Published

Katie Hill launches political action committee [Video]Katie Hill launches political action committee

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill announces the launch of the HER Time PAC, and details the kinds of candidates it will support. Hill shared details of the project with Huffpost editor Lydia Polgreen at..

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 00:45Published


FBI arrests hacker linked to former Rep. Katie Hill's campaign

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested suspected hacker Arthur Dam in connection with cyberattacks he allegedly carried out, in connection with...
FOXNews.com

California man tied to ex-Rep. Katie Hill's campaign accused of hacking primary rival's website

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested suspected hacker Arthur Dam in connection with cyberattacks he allegedly carried out, in connection with...
FOXNews.com


