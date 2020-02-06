Global  

Macron says 'not sure' EU-UK trade deal possible before end of 2020

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Macron says 'not sure' EU-UK trade deal possible before end of 2020French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said he was "not sure" it would be possible for the European Union (EU) and Britain to reach a trade deal by the end of the year. Britain and the EU are about to embark on negotiations aiming to hammer out a trade agreement by the time the post-Brexit transition period shuts...
Brexit: Emmanuel Macron 'not sure' of UK-EU trade deal by end of year

The French president's doubts come as the UK government is set to publish its demands.
BBC News

Trump says working on a very big trade deal with India, but will take time

President Donald Trump said the United States and India were working on a major trade deal, but he was not sure if it would be completed before the U.S....
Reuters

