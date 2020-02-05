Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mona Lisa > Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' shatters estimate at Paris modern art auction

Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' shatters estimate at Paris modern art auction

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' shatters estimate at Paris modern art auctionA French street artist’s interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik’s Cubes sold for 480,200 euros ($520,680) on Sunday at a modern art auction in Paris, well above presale estimates of up to 150,000 euros, organisers Artcurial said. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction [Video]Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction

The artwork called Rubik Mona Lisa, made up of up 330 Rubik&apos;s Cubes, is up for auction. The artwork was created by an artist who goes by the name Invader in 2005. The auction will take place..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction [Video]Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction

The artwork called Rubik Mona Lisa, made up of up 330 Rubik's Cubes, is up for auction. The artwork was created by an artist who goes by the name Invader in 2005. The auction will take place in Paris..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' beats estimate at Paris auction

A French street artist's interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik's Cubes sold for 480,200 euros ($520,680) on Sunday at a modern art auction in Paris,...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.