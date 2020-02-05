Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' shatters estimate at Paris modern art auction
Monday, 24 February 2020 () A French street artist’s interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik’s Cubes sold for 480,200 euros ($520,680) on Sunday at a modern art auction in Paris, well above presale estimates of up to 150,000 euros, organisers Artcurial said. ......
The artwork called Rubik Mona Lisa, made up of up 330 Rubik's Cubes, is up for auction. The artwork was created by an artist who goes by the name Invader in 2005. The auction will take place in Paris..
