Harvey Weinstein verdict: The case now moves to Los Angeles
Monday, 24 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES — While the New York chapter of Harvey Weinstein’s criminal prosecution is over, pending an appeal and sentencing, the legal saga will soon move to Los Angeles. Last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of restraint and sexual battery […]
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women. The most serious of his convictions for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi could result in up to 25 years in prison. The jury found...
CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..