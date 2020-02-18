Global  

Harvey Weinstein verdict: The case now moves to Los Angeles

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES — While the New York chapter of Harvey Weinstein’s criminal prosecution is over, pending an appeal and sentencing, the legal saga will soon move to Los Angeles. Last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of restraint and sexual battery […]
News video: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case 00:55

 Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women. The most serious of his convictions for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi could result in up to 25 years in prison. The jury found...

The Kobe Bryant memorial service is underway in Los Angeles. Plus, Harvey Weinstein is found guilty on two counts.

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Cheryl Bader teaches criminal law at Fordham University School of Law and has been following the Weinstein case from the beginning. Bader is also a former...
The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict,...
