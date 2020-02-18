Harvey Weinstein verdict: The case now moves to Los Angeles

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES — While the New York chapter of Harvey Weinstein’s criminal prosecution is over, pending an appeal and sentencing, the legal saga will soon move to Los Angeles. Last month, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey filed charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of restraint and sexual battery […] 👓 View full article

