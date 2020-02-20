Global  

A rare, 'cryptic' rainbow snake was spotted in a Florida forest for the first time since 1969

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A rainbow snake, also known as an "eel moccasin," was spotted in Florida's Ocala National Forest for the first time in five decades.
News video: Rare Siting Of A Rainbow Snake At A Florida Park

Rare Siting Of A Rainbow Snake At A Florida Park 00:24

 The last time a rainbow snake was spotted was in 1969.

Rare rainbow snake spotted in Florida for the first time in 50 years

A hiker in Florida found and took pictures of a rare rainbow snake, a species that experts say hasn't been seen in the area for more than 50 years.
CTV News

Elusive rainbow snake spotted in Florida national park for first time in 50 years, experts say

A rare rainbow snake was spotted slithering through a Florida forest last week, marking the first time in 50 years the multi-colored serpent has been seen in...
FOXNews.com

