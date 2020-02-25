Indigenous solidarity protests shut down Hamilton, Niagara GO trains, block Highway 6 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The protesters are supporting Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in opposition of building the $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline, and have been restricting the transport of goods across the country over the past two weeks. 👓 View full article

