Wrecking ball batters 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" has endured scores of blows from a wrecking ball. The social media sensation born when a part of an 11-story building survived implosion is set to come down. (Feb. 24)
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow

Leaning Tower Of Dallas Remains Standing, Crews To Continue Demolition Tomorrow 02:35

 Armed with a wrecking ball, demolition crews chipped away at what’s become the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” for hours Monday, but it’s still standing.

WATCH: Crews Try to Knock Down a ‘Leaning Tower’ in Dallas, But the Tiny Wrecking Ball Can’t Make a Dent

The term "Leaning Tower of Dallas" was born on Sunday after a large yet tilted portion of a Dallas building survived a demolition attempt. 
