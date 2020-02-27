Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Northern California

Christine Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first case from 'community sprea… https://t.co/OUfRGh0668 2 seconds ago Regina 🇺🇸 RT @brandondarby: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state https://t.c… 8 seconds ago Christine Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first case from 'community sprea… https://t.co/tygktldLb3 14 seconds ago Kathy Conlan RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state… 16 seconds ago Mams1951 💯🇺🇸🇺🇸 @charliekirk11 Whatsup with the non-China based 2nd coronavirus infection that came out of nowhere & not connected… https://t.co/rvSLqKMfie 19 seconds ago Cicero Zero deaths in US, less than 3% worldwide. This is a concern but light years from a crisis. Second coronavirus ca… https://t.co/bCyKGYd56N 20 seconds ago ❌Melonie❌Menasco❌ RT @FuctupMike: California wall. 2nd coronavirus case of 'unknown origin' confirmed in California: CDC https://t.co/r0S60sFlYP 35 seconds ago Katie Culleton RT @howroute: BREAKING: Second #coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state. A 6… 55 seconds ago