Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Northern California

TIME Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County

Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County 01:29

 Maria Medina reports on health officials confirming first case of "community spread" coronavirus in Northern California (2-26-2020)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus [Video]Concerns continue to grow over coronavirus

New case announced in California of coronavirus.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:50Published

2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County [Video]2nd U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Discovered in Santa Clara County

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. sees first coronavirus case of unknown origin in Northern California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday a new case of coronavirus in a Northern California resident who did not visit China or another...
SFGate Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndependentFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comJapan Today

The curious case of the second California coronavirus case

The curious case of the second California coronavirus caseCalifornia reported its second case of community transmission of the coronavirus in two days,a 65-year-old woman in Santa Clara County who has no known history...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCBS NewsSeattle TimesFT.com

Tweets about this

BewareFools

Christine Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first case from 'community sprea… https://t.co/OUfRGh0668 2 seconds ago

nooneishere51

Regina 🇺🇸 RT @brandondarby: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state https://t.c… 8 seconds ago

BUcrimlaw

Christine Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California; Oregon confirms first case from 'community sprea… https://t.co/tygktldLb3 14 seconds ago

keconlan

Kathy Conlan RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Second coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state… 16 seconds ago

Mams1951

Mams1951 💯🇺🇸🇺🇸 @charliekirk11 Whatsup with the non-China based 2nd coronavirus infection that came out of nowhere & not connected… https://t.co/rvSLqKMfie 19 seconds ago

mthjwbgs

Cicero Zero deaths in US, less than 3% worldwide. This is a concern but light years from a crisis. Second coronavirus ca… https://t.co/bCyKGYd56N 20 seconds ago

mellynvegas

❌Melonie❌Menasco❌ RT @FuctupMike: California wall. 2nd coronavirus case of 'unknown origin' confirmed in California: CDC https://t.co/r0S60sFlYP 35 seconds ago

Katiemculleton

Katie Culleton RT @howroute: BREAKING: Second #coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in California, indicating virus is spreading in the state. A 6… 55 seconds ago

