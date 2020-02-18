Global  

Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty in Russian Roulette Killing of Another Officer

NYTimes.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Nathaniel R. Hendren, who was an officer in St. Louis, was accused of fatally shooting his female colleague, Katlyn Alix, while on duty in his apartment in 2019.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Former South Palm Beach police officer sued over alleged use of GPS device on woman's car

Former South Palm Beach police officer sued over alleged use of GPS device on woman's car 00:50

 A South Palm Beach police officer, who resigned shortly after being charged with stalking and installing an electronic tracking device, is now facing a lawsuit in connection to the allegations, court records show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former St. Louis Officer Gets Seven Years in Russian Roulette Shooting Death of Off-Duty Colleague [Video]Former St. Louis Officer Gets Seven Years in Russian Roulette Shooting Death of Off-Duty Colleague

A former St. Louis police officer who admitted he was playing with a gun when he shot and killed his colleague, has been sentenced to prison.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:57

Former Riviera Beach police officer arrested for first-degree murder [Video]Former Riviera Beach police officer arrested for first-degree murder

A former Riviera Beach police officer is under arrest for first-degree murder, and has been ordered to have no contact with a Palm Beach County bar where a man was gunned down over the weekend.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24


Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Channel 4's Hunted - former police officer opens up about what it is like to be a hunter on the show

Inside Channel 4's Hunted - former police officer opens up about what it is like to be a hunter on the showShe served as a police officer for 30 years
Retford Times

Former cop jailed for 7 years for killing fellow officer in Russian roulette shooting

A former St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a fellow cop during a game of Russian roulette, according to a report.
FOXNews.com

