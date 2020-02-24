Global  

Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support

Reuters Sunday, 1 March 2020
An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to present himself as the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
 GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.

Recent related news from verified sources

On the trail: Biden, Sanders clash over healthcare as Biden consolidates black voter support

Democratic presidential hopefuls spread out across South Carolina on Thursday as the clock ticked down to the state's Saturday primary, the first big test of...
Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite

Where Democrats stand in South Carolina

Black voter turnout will be crucial in South Carolina, and the Democrats are all fighting for their support. Major Garrett and Jamal Simmons join “CBS This...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews

