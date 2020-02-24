Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to present himself as the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.
Black voter turnout will be crucial in South Carolina, and the Democrats are all fighting for their support. Major Garrett and Jamal Simmons join “CBS This... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •WorldNews
