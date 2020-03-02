Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

The Mongoose RT @LawyerCat_: Now that Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer are out, Trump will be the youngest candidate in the Presidential race once Warre… 2 minutes ago ruth Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/gk7Ou1i0t6 via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago アルルの男・ヒロシ 🌹🌹🌹🌹 Amy Klobuchar quits 2020 presidential race and endorses Biden via @FT https://t.co/KvWmG8m1Hn 11 minutes ago MAGAnificent Seven ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/WNu3B2fAFj 12 minutes ago Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc RT @DailyMail: BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race the day before Super Tuesday and says she will endorse Joe Biden https:… 14 minutes ago Deplorable Fizzle RT @LionelMedia: Oh, Jesus, no! First Pete, now Amy?! Is there a reason to live anymore? Is there any hope that is available to those of us… 17 minutes ago JoAnn Corley-Schwarzkopf RT @warriors_mom: BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden - and so does Pete Buttigieg as moderates uni… 18 minutes ago 𝒦𝓻ï§ BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden - and so does Pete Buttigieg as moderat… https://t.co/SgQb22Yzhr 19 minutes ago