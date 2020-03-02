Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, following Pete Buttigieg's lead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden

Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden 00:31

 The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell decision to pull out of the race. CNN reported that Mayor Pete is “mulling an endorsement” of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Drops Out

Amy Klobuchar ended her campaign hours before an event in Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Suspends Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Senator Amy Klobuchar is suspending her presidential bid and will be endorsing Joe Biden for President. She will reportedly be appearing alongside former Vice...
Just Jared

Pete Buttigieg Will Endorse Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

The news comes one day after Mr. Buttigieg dropped out of the race, and as Senator Amy Klobuchar planned to leave the race and endorse Mr. Biden.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheMongoose4

The Mongoose RT @LawyerCat_: Now that Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer are out, Trump will be the youngest candidate in the Presidential race once Warre… 2 minutes ago

ruthtaka

ruth Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/gk7Ou1i0t6 via @MailOnline 11 minutes ago

bilderberg54

アルルの男・ヒロシ　🌹🌹🌹🌹 Amy Klobuchar quits 2020 presidential race and endorses Biden via @FT https://t.co/KvWmG8m1Hn 11 minutes ago

MAGAnificent_7

MAGAnificent Seven ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/WNu3B2fAFj 12 minutes ago

NaphiSoc

Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc RT @DailyMail: BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race the day before Super Tuesday and says she will endorse Joe Biden https:… 14 minutes ago

frankieBirmingh

Deplorable Fizzle RT @LionelMedia: Oh, Jesus, no! First Pete, now Amy?! Is there a reason to live anymore? Is there any hope that is available to those of us… 17 minutes ago

joanncorley

JoAnn Corley-Schwarzkopf RT @warriors_mom: BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden - and so does Pete Buttigieg as moderates uni… 18 minutes ago

3vroRvr

𝒦𝓻ï§ BREAKING NEWS: Amy Klobuchar QUITS presidential race and endorses Joe Biden - and so does Pete Buttigieg as moderat… https://t.co/SgQb22Yzhr 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.