GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26. Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday. Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he […]

