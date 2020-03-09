Global  

U.S. advises citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to coronavirus

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on its website on Wednesday, advising citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak and countries' response to it.
Coronavirus travel advisory

Coronavirus travel advisory 02:07

 Department of State advising U.S. citizens, especially with underlying health issues not to board cruise ships.

Recent related news from verified sources

UK advises citizens against travel to Spain amid coronavirus outbreak

British government on Sunday advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Spain amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

Ireland cautions citizens about travel to other EU states

Ireland advised its citizens on Friday to exercise a high degree of caution before deciding to travel to other European Union members states due to action over...
Reuters


