Life under coronavirus lockdown in Italy: My quarantine, a worried wait for a test result – and relief

Thursday, 12 March 2020
Rome, a city I have lived in for two decades, has changed dramatically in a few days because of the coronavirus. This is my story.
News video: Arlington Elementary School Student Tested For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

Arlington Elementary School Student Tested For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms 03:12

 Multiple Massachusetts students have been asked to self-quarantine after a household member received a presumptive positive test result for coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

ervilha_no_muro

Ervilha RT @TheCut: What’s life like in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown? “It’s eerie, the silence. Now I really pay attention to it. Walking… 10 seconds ago

NikhilPNayak

Nikhil "This is what life is like under the coronavirus lockdown in Italy" https://t.co/bgusgFD8xM 5 minutes ago

ameezytw

🌹 RT @CBSNews: Here’s what life under lockdown looks like in Italy: - Traveling across the country is restricted - All public gatherings a… 5 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Life under coronavirus lockdown in Italy: My quarantine, a worried wait for a test result – and relief… https://t.co/9WVFgtDvRK 6 minutes ago

TheCut

The Cut What’s life like in Italy during the coronavirus lockdown? “It’s eerie, the silence. Now I really pay attention to… https://t.co/YwFWUCFpZl 9 minutes ago

drnoahross

Noah Ross Life under coronavirus lockdown in Italy: My quarantine, a worried wait for a test result – and relief - USA TODAY… https://t.co/Jb4qiTNrps 12 minutes ago

Lorem_TXT

Lorem (Quarantine) RT @reuterspictures: A woman leans out of a window as she hangs laundry to dry in Wuhan, where residents are still holed up in their apartm… 18 minutes ago

AmatoKeira

KEIRA AMATO It's getting really bad. "This is what life is like under the coronavirus lockdown in Italy" https://t.co/SQmSyCHkoJ 22 minutes ago

