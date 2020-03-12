Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Detroit Pistons > Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood test positive for coronavirus

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood test positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, including Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus 00:36

 Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19

Contract EMS worker for River Rouge tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:07Published
SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus [Video]

SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus

SDSU student, USD grad student test positive for coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pistons' Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus

Wood played against Utah's Rudy Gobert (who has tested positive); the Knicks had played against both the Pistons (March 8) and Jazz (March 4).
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersChicago S-TNewsyBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comNews24WorldNewsMid-DayMediaiteIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZonaRod4

Carlitos RT @SportsCenter: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus, a league source tells @wojespn. https://t… 21 seconds ago

austinw_93

8💜24💛 RT @SIChrisMannix: Pistons forward Christian Wood reported flu-like symptoms the morning of Detroit's game against Philadelphia on Wednesda… 40 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.