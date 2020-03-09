Global  

U.S. airlines start cutting flights due to UK, Ireland restrictions

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
United Airlines Co said late Saturday it would begin cutting flights to the United Kingdom after Washington expanded travel restrictions to Britain and Ireland, and Southwest Airlines moved toward flight cuts as the coronavirus outbreak sapped demand.
 The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

