China, on virus PR offensive, sends masks and experts abroad
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — As the fight against a new virus shifts to Europe and beyond, China is supplying millions of masks and other desperately needed items to struggling governments, hoping to build political ties and defuse criticism that it allowed the disease to spread early on. Serbia’s president plans to be at the airport this […]
A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..
With millions of face masks, low interest loans and teams of medical experts, China is trying to paint itself as a Good Samaritan while deflecting criticism over... Japan Today Also reported by •Reuters
