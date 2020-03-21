Global  

China, on virus PR offensive, sends masks and experts abroad

Saturday, 21 March 2020
BEIJING (AP) — As the fight against a new virus shifts to Europe and beyond, China is supplying millions of masks and other desperately needed items to struggling governments, hoping to build political ties and defuse criticism that it allowed the disease to spread early on. Serbia’s president plans to be at the airport this […]
Mask diplomacy: China tries to rewrite virus narrative

With millions of face masks, low interest loans and teams of medical experts, China is trying to paint itself as a Good Samaritan while deflecting criticism over...
Japan Today Also reported by •Reuters

