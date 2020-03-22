Global  

Australia’s Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy rules

WorldNews Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Australia’s Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy rulesSydney: Surf rescue personnel enforce a closure of Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.—Reuters MELBOURNE: Australian officials...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bondi Beach closes after crowds defy virus rules

Bondi Beach closes after crowds defy virus rules 01:14

 Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing orders. Ciara Lee reports

