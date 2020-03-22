Australia’s Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy rules

You Might Like

Tweets about this Christine Carr RT @SkyNews: Australia's Bondi Beach has been closed after hundreds of people gathered there on Friday in defiance of "social distancing" r… 13 minutes ago KT2020 Update, after Bondi beach was closed by exasperated officials and police, did the public move up to Tamarama, the… https://t.co/2yfTMVOgCB 13 minutes ago Penny Longstocking #MightyBoJoRocks RT @Globalpoliticss: Sydney's Bondi Beach closed by to stop the spread of #coronavirus after huge crowds gathered, despite a government ban… 17 minutes ago RationalInvestor RT @DocPakistan: #Coronavirus: Several Backpackers infected in #Australia's #BondiBeach area The news comes after the beach was closed due… 18 minutes ago Global Politics Sydney's Bondi Beach closed by to stop the spread of #coronavirus after huge crowds gathered, despite a government… https://t.co/blg8Wwh6Tt 19 minutes ago ♕Tutai Jessie♕ RT @ACurrentAffair9: #BREAKING: Pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants, cinemas, sporting and religious venues will close from midday tomorrow. #9A… 19 minutes ago DoC© #Coronavirus: Several Backpackers infected in #Australia's #BondiBeach area The news comes after the beach was clo… https://t.co/nnTMZb6fMn 21 minutes ago windpowerasmagic RT @BBCWorld: Sydney's Bondi Beach closed by police after huge crowds gathered, despite a government ban https://t.co/ii564qRzoM https://t… 24 minutes ago