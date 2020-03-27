Global  

Trump to Mike Pence: 'Don't call the woman in Michigan,' aka Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump escalates feud with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over coronavirus response. Or, as he called her, "the woman in Michigan."
News video: Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year

Whitmer said it's 'very unlikely' kids will return to school this year 01:04

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday morning that it's "very unlikely" schools will resume this year.

