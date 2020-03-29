Global  

Mitch Albom: Hey, President Donald Trump, her name is Gretchen Whitmer

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
She has a name. It is not "the woman." It is Gretchen Whitmer. And she's doing her job to protect Michiganders from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Whitmer asks Trump for major disaster declaration in Michigan over COVID-19

Whitmer asks Trump for major disaster declaration in Michigan over COVID-19 02:15

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a request to the White House asking President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration.

