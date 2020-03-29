Global  

Country music star Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus complications at 61

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
"Pickup Man" and "John Deere Green" singer Joe Diffie, who confirmed Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus, has died at 61.
 Grammy Award winning country star, Joe Diffie, has passed away after contracting coronavirus and facing complications. He was 61 years old.

Recent related news from verified sources

Country music veteran Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

The 61-year-old veteran is the first prominent figure from the American country music industry to test positive for the virus.
Zee News Also reported by •Billboard.comJust JaredTMZ.comAceShowbizSeattle TimesTamworth Herald

Joe Diffie, Grammy-Winning Country Music Star, Dies at 61

He was known for his ballads and honky-tonk singles, like “Home” and “Pickup Man.” On Friday, he announced that he had tested positive for the...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •AceShowbizTamworth HeraldUSATODAY.com

