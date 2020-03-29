Global  

John Prine in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms. A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page Sunday said the “Angel from Montgomery” singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday. “This is […]
 Sources tell CBS2 John Miller is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test after going to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

