Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Jersey > New Jersey high school baseball coach, 30, dies from coronavirus complications

New Jersey high school baseball coach, 30, dies from coronavirus complications

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Ben Luderer was 30 years old and a prominent player on a high school team that went 33-0 and was crowned national champions by many organizations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bronx High School Senior Has Sights Set On MLB Draft

Bronx High School Senior Has Sights Set On MLB Draft 02:33

 New York isn't known for high school baseball, but one player in the Bronx could be a first-round pick if all goes right; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds' Tucker Barnhart tells high school athletes to 'do everything you can' [Video]

Reds' Tucker Barnhart tells high school athletes to 'do everything you can'

“I can’t imagine not being able to play my senior year of high school. I empathize with those guys and those girls very, very much,” explained Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:43Published
Schools close through end of school year [Video]

Schools close through end of school year

Deepen commitment to online learning

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How high school baseball seniors could face logjam for college roster spots next season

With the NCAA poised to allow spring athletes to repeat their 2020 spring seasons that ended early, how does that impact the high school seniors  
azcentral.com

New Mexico high school wrestler pins down suspected kidnapper at convenience store

A high school wrestler from New Mexico is being lauded as a hero after helping to stop an alleged kidnapping and assault.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.comCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatPoon

Patrick Poon RT @Dave_Rivera: Coronavirus: Death of Cliffside Park baseball coach at age 30 stuns North Jersey community https://t.co/lINhHpow10 via @No… 6 minutes ago

VarsityAces

Varsity Aces Coronavirus: Death of Cliffside Park baseball coach at age 30 stuns North Jersey community https://t.co/OlAnx6JJwf via @northjersey 40 minutes ago

rankstr

Rankstr USA Today: New Jersey high school baseball coach, 30, dies from coronavirus complications...… https://t.co/yb6XOBcRXP 1 hour ago

Trendolizer

Trendolizer New Jersey high school baseball coach, 30, dies from coronavirus complications https://t.co/jqLa7UE4tm https://t.co/gRaQjPDTje 2 hours ago

shoresportsman

Kevin Williams NJSIAA: Allow New Jersey high school baseball to be played through the Summer - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/W1RLjNK8LP via @Change 3 hours ago

Mholland612

Mike Holland RT @VarsityAces: Coronavirus: Death of Cliffside Park baseball coach at age 30 stuns North Jersey community https://t.co/OlAnx6JJwf via @no… 7 hours ago

brentitude

brentitudeⓂ Coronavirus: Death of Cliffside Park baseball coach at age 30 stuns North Jersey community https://t.co/w2Ox5wkeGd via @northjersey 8 hours ago

warriorbsblclub

Warrior Baseball Join me in honoring our Senior Athlete. @BoCrites , #28 West Plains (MO) High School Zizzer Baseball We have p… https://t.co/1lBuqo5VJ5 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.