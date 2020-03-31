ESPN will premiere Michael Jordan documentary in April

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

With no live sports on its schedule for the foreseeable future, ESPN is answering the call from basketball fans — and sports fans — amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of social media users urging the network to move up the premiere of its upcoming Michael Jordan documentary from its scheduled June date, ESPN announced Tuesday that "The Last Dance" will begin airing Sunday, April 19. On April 19 ... IT BEGINS 🍿#TheLastDance | @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/BTxWjWyqdY— ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2020 "The Last Dance" is a 10-part documentary series that chronicles Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. Beginning...


