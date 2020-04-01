Manish Kumar Singh RT @the_hindu: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the #world faces the most challenging #crisis since World… 19 minutes ago

YJ🇨🇦 RT @themainichi: UN chief says COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II https://t.co/17fOB0g3An 27 minutes ago

Rick #confinament RT @euronews: #UN chief @AntonioGuterres says COVID-19 is the worst crisis to face the world since WW2 https://t.co/jsdlcedL0L 27 minutes ago

Civil Service India COVID-19 worst crisis since World War II, says U.N. chief https://t.co/PSO4y47IJe #WednesdayWisdom 30 minutes ago

Baarah Kuriyah 🎈❓ RT @sunbrk: UN chief says COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II https://t.co/EPcK6rsJqa 33 minutes ago

Arnaud Goessens UN chief @antonioguterres says COVID-19 is worst crisis since World War II. https://t.co/Y8vv1fcOjZ 38 minutes ago

SwachhTrichy @WHO #COVID19 Aleem M A commented: 'During this COVID-19 Pandemic as of today (1.4.2020) https://t.co/pYJPUhyv9x 47 minutes ago