'Shoot them dead' - Philippine leader says won't tolerate lockdown violators

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
'Shoot them dead' - Philippine leader says won't tolerate lockdown violatorsPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble and said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated. In a televised address, Duterte said it was vital everyone cooperates and follows home quarantine measures, as authorities try to slow...
News video: 'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators

'Shoot them dead:' Philippine leader on lockdown violators 01:07

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday (April 1) he would not hesitate to have his soldiers shoot dead those who violated coronavirus lockdown measures. Gloria Tso reports.

zk_star22

Γατάκι από σπίτι RT @Reuters: ‘Shoot them dead': That is the order Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave his military to punish those who violated coron… 2 seconds ago

Ginin13

Gininho13 RT @ABC: 'SHOOT THEM DEAD': Philippine leader threatens coronavirus lockdown violators with death. https://t.co/Mqp3i2juT5 https://t.co/NSm… 5 seconds ago

glambtd

Anil Shah RT @republic: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte warns against violating COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/d30GTY58Ok 17 seconds ago

ksmkkbookscom

Cheenu RT @seriousfunnyguy: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte says he won't tolerate violators of lockdown against Coronavirus! h… 43 seconds ago

udayvellamcheti

Uday Vellamcheti RT @jsaideepak: 'Shoot them dead': Philippine President Duterte says he won't tolerate violators of lockdown against coronavirus https://t.… 51 seconds ago

Bheemai52393057

Bheemaiah periyanda RT @SouleFacts: Apply same in India too...... ‘Shoot them dead’: Philippine’s Duterte says won’t tolerate lockdown violators. https://t.co… 1 minute ago

my_hall3

Anne RT @Reuters: 'Shoot them dead' - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures they could be s… 1 minute ago

arunkumarhegde

Arunkumar Hegde RT @WeekendInvestng: Why shd a few be allowed to endanger the lives of all others!! @PMOIndia 'Shoot them dead' - Philippine leader says w… 2 minutes ago

