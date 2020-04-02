Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

(CNN)Attorneys for parents in the college admissions scandal case, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, filed a collection of motions to the dismiss charges against them in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. One memo filed on behalf of 14 defendants including Loughlin and Giannulli argues that charges should be dismissed because the venue was chosen to "accommodate the government's venue preferences." The motion says in reality the alleged scheme described in the indictment involves "moving defendants, residing outside of Massachusetts, conspired outside of Massachusetts, with an individual from outside of Massachusetts to obtain admission to universities outside of...

