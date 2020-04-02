Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal(CNN)Attorneys for parents in the college admissions scandal case, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, filed a collection of motions to the dismiss charges against them in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. One memo filed on behalf of 14 defendants including Loughlin and Giannulli argues that charges should be dismissed because the venue was chosen to "accommodate the government's venue preferences." The motion says in reality the alleged scheme described in the indictment involves "moving defendants, residing outside of Massachusetts, conspired outside of Massachusetts, with an individual from outside of Massachusetts to obtain admission to universities outside of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSN_Entertain

MSN Entertainment Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/IvSOdIZtdS 2 minutes ago

carvente_kim

RightTribe LoriLoughlin U R GUILTY give it up! and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/wwLs8bilVm 8 minutes ago

MitchKosterman

Mitch Kosterman Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/BSF4LpvDgx 46 minutes ago

AdamZaccaria

adam zaccaria Jr Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/6nFQmaYLaS 52 minutes ago

cbs46

CBS46 Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/S7PYIx6TzJ https://t.co/cCi6Ss4mNf 1 hour ago

mrtallerjerry

Jerry Chen RT @Reinvent_ED: Sorry, but these defendants deserve full sentences for what they did to undermine the college admissions process. A trave… 2 hours ago

Reinvent_ED

Al Meyers Sorry, but these defendants deserve full sentences for what they did to undermine the college admissions process.… https://t.co/NAefZWGchn 2 hours ago

La52Guns

Ramdon77 Lori Loughlin and 13 other defendants move to dismiss charges in college admissions scandal https://t.co/fjnPguUfTf https://t.co/tjcwX33CWG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.