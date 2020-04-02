White House to urge Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () WASHINGTON — The White House is expected to urge Americans to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, in a reversal of its earlier recommendations, according to a federal official involved in the response. The announcement could come as early as Thursday. White House […]
The White House may recommend that all Americans cover their face when going out in public. Masks aren't a guaranteed barrier to viral illnesses, especially because most people wear them incorrectly. Epidemiologists, however, say they might help if people put them on before they know they're sick....
