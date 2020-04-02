Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > White House to urge Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus

White House to urge Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The White House is expected to urge Americans to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, in a reversal of its earlier recommendations, according to a federal official involved in the response. The announcement could come as early as Thursday. White House […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak

The White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks During Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 The White House may recommend that all Americans cover their face when going out in public. Masks aren't a guaranteed barrier to viral illnesses, especially because most people wear them incorrectly. Epidemiologists, however, say they might help if people put them on before they know they're sick....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abramson1234

Brenda Abramson 🇺🇸 RT @kitchen5203: White House expected to urge Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus https://t.co/El5YL6… 10 minutes ago

LisaCRadio

Lisa Carter RT @NBCNightlyNews: The White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face cov… 13 minutes ago

AkiresHenri

Akiresatmidnight The OG RT @NBCNews: The White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings… 17 minutes ago

JodyBF03271988

Jody Ford White House expected to urge wearing masks in virus hot spots https://t.co/8qq1oiD7jk No duh! I have been wearing m… https://t.co/mtOTdaml7Z 19 minutes ago

vanitha_vyran

Vanitha Vyran White House expected to urge Americans to wear face coverings in public to slow spread of coronavirus https://t.co/PeX57Gp723 22 minutes ago

JanellJay

Janell J. Lewis Ford RT @BreakingNews: The White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission… https://t.co/FS1wnn70am 26 minutes ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt The White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face… https://t.co/VsLwRhm16V 27 minutes ago

kou_3ns14

こう( ˘ω˘ ) RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: The White House is expected to urge Americans to begin wearing cloth masks or face coverings in public to hel… 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.