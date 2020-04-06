UFC 249 still on, with Ferguson fighting Gaethje on April 18

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The UFC says Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. The mixed martial arts promotion announced the main event matchup Monday. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. Although UFC President […]
