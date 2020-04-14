Human Trials of Two Coronavirus Vaccines Start in China

Global  

Human Trials of Two Coronavirus Vaccines Start in ChinaChina has started clinical trials on two potential COVID-19 vaccines, the country's official state-run press agency reported citing the State Council joint coronavirus prevention and control mechanism. The experimental vaccines were created by teams at the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, which is associated with the state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, and Sinovac...
 China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases. Chinese citizens planning to return from neighbouring Russia are being told to remain where there are. Adam Reed reports.

