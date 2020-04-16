Global  

UK set to extend lockdown amid signs outbreak nearing peak

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government was poised Thursday to extend a nationwide lockdown for several more weeks, as health officials said Britain’s coronavirus outbreak — one of Europe’s worst — is nearing its peak. Authorities were expected to announce an extension of restrictions on movement and business activity after a meeting of the government’s […]
