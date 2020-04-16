UK set to extend lockdown amid signs outbreak nearing peak Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government was poised Thursday to extend a nationwide lockdown for several more weeks, as health officials said Britain’s coronavirus outbreak — one of Europe’s worst — is nearing its peak. Authorities were expected to announce an extension of restrictions on movement and business activity after a meeting of the government’s […] 👓 View full article

