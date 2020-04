Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 14 hours ago Nick Wright & Greg Jennings agree Kansas City won't suffer from a Super Bowl Hangover 02:47 Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt warns that the team will have to guard against a 'letdown' after winning the Super Bowl. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes & Greg Jennings discuss if a 'Super Bowl Hangover' could keep Chiefs from repeating last season's victory. Nick & Greg aren't worried, and with the...