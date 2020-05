You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Forget The Queen’s Speech, UK MC Lady Leshurr Releases ‘Quarantine Speech’ Rap



Lady Leshurr has released a relatable rap about lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Called ‘Quarantine Speech’ the song has similarities with her ‘Queen’s Speech’ series of freestyle raps.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 03:38 Published 2 weeks ago The Odd Reason Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Two Birthdays Every Year



You may try to channel your royal side by picking up on some of Queen Elizabeth's traits and Kate Middleton’s fashion choices, but the reality is to be a true Queen you have to celebrate two.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this