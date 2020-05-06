U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and was resting comfortably, a court spokeswoman said.
