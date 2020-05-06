U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

Sami Childs RT @MaddowBlog: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, plans quick return to work Pete Williams, NBC News Justice Corresp… 4 seconds ago jova51 RT @Hoosiers1986: I sincerely wish nothing but the best for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 🙏 But that does remind me that I hope @realDonaldTrump ge… 4 seconds ago Sarah Haviland⁷ RT @kylegriffin1: Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and is "resting comfortably."… 5 seconds ago Robert Alvarez RT @bennyjohnson: BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an “infection”. 7 seconds ago whale, phd 🎷🐳 RT @girlsreallyrule: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday for a benign gallbladder… 8 seconds ago Bradley Whitford RT @JonLemire: WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection. 9 seconds ago Holly RT @MPRnews: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone. But she plans to take part in… 11 seconds ago Rj RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized - https://t.co/X2Y227Hkii https://t.co/EuZuVdiXra 16 seconds ago