Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ruth Bader Ginsburg > U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

Reuters India Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and was resting comfortably, a court spokeswoman said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallstone Infection

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized With Gallstone Infection 00:23

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has reportedly been hospitalized in unknown condition.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Even the Supreme Court is working remotely [Video]

Even the Supreme Court is working remotely

The first U.S. Supreme Court arguments conducted by teleconference played out smoothly on Monday, with even the typically silent Justice Clarence Thomas joining the fray. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:26Published
Colorado Supreme Court Ruling Allows Controversial Estes Park Mountain Coaster [Video]

Colorado Supreme Court Ruling Allows Controversial Estes Park Mountain Coaster

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled a mountainside roller coaster can be built near Estes Park. Dozens of residents fought for years to stop it from being built in unincorporated Larimer County. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg recovering after gallbladder treatment

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has had a series of health scares, underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comCBS News

Afternoon Briefs: Justice Thomas speaks in SCOTUS teleconference arguments; courts want rule ideas

*Few glitches and 1 surprise in SCOTUS teleconference arguments* U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked questions during the high court’s first...
ABA Journal Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sandi_childs

Sami Childs RT @MaddowBlog: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized, plans quick return to work Pete Williams, NBC News Justice Corresp… 4 seconds ago

jova512

jova51 RT @Hoosiers1986: I sincerely wish nothing but the best for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 🙏 But that does remind me that I hope @realDonaldTrump ge… 4 seconds ago

sarahhh2027

Sarah Haviland⁷ RT @kylegriffin1: Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition on Tuesday and is "resting comfortably."… 5 seconds ago

RobertA87413263

Robert Alvarez RT @bennyjohnson: BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized with an “infection”. 7 seconds ago

too_many_onions

whale, phd 🎷🐳 RT @girlsreallyrule: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment Tuesday for a benign gallbladder… 8 seconds ago

BradleyWhitford

Bradley Whitford RT @JonLemire: WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection. 9 seconds ago

HollyGilder

Holly RT @MPRnews: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone. But she plans to take part in… 11 seconds ago

RjsAmerica

Rj RT @Breaking911: #BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized - https://t.co/X2Y227Hkii https://t.co/EuZuVdiXra 16 seconds ago