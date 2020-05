You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Matt Hancock says unlikely to be normal summer holiday season in 2020 There is unlikely to be a normal summer holiday season this year, Matt Hancock has said.

BBC News 5 hours ago



Foreign holiday season likely to be cancelled, says minister Health Secretary Matt Hancock says "big, lavish international holidays" are unlikely this summer.

BBC News 6 hours ago





Tweets about this