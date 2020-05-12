Trump lawyers argue he should be immune from subpoenas in Supreme Court case
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () The US Supreme Court appears split on whether a New York prosecutor suing for President Donald Trump's tax records should be granted his request. Mr Trump's lawyer, however, believes the president...
President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s financial records. Yet the U.S. Supreme Court justices did not go easy on the attorney, asking several...
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify..
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, May 4, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).- The state of Indiana is hopeful the Supreme Court will hear their case on whether the state can block... CNA Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •NPR •NYTimes.com