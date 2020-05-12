Global  

Trump lawyers argue he should be immune from subpoenas in Supreme Court case

WorldNews Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Trump lawyers argue he should be immune from subpoenas in Supreme Court caseThe US Supreme Court appears split on whether a New York prosecutor suing for President Donald Trump's tax records should be granted his request. Mr Trump's lawyer, however, believes the president...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s financial records. Yet the U.S. Supreme Court justices did not go easy on the attorney, asking several...

Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim [Video]

Supreme Court hears oral arguments over Trump's immunity claim

The Supreme Court appears likely to reject President Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seems less clear about exactly how to handle..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:40Published
Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?' [Video]

Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published

Indiana 'hopeful' Supreme Court will hear case on defunding abortion clinics

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, May 4, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).- The state of Indiana is hopeful the Supreme Court will hear their case on whether the state can block...
Trump's Tax Returns Supreme Court Case: What You Need to Know

The court will hear highly anticipated arguments over whether the president’s accountants and bankers must disclose information about his financial affairs.
