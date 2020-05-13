Andrew Lloyd Webber still top of Rich List, despite coronavirus dip
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Andrew Lloyd Webber is expected to take a £20 million hit to his fortune as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. The 72-year-old composer stands to lose millions of pounds due to the closure of his theatres in the West End and on Broadway, the compilers of the list have calculated. He has also had to delay the London opening of his musical Cinderella, scripted by Killing Eve's Emerald Fennell, as a result of the pandemic. However, he still tops the list of wealthiest musicians along with Paul McCartney, 77, with a...